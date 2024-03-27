Diddy Raid: Multiple Guns Reportedly Found During Home Search

Homeland Security might not've found Sean Combs at his homes in Los Angeles or Miami this week, but they did reportedly find multiple guns. On Tuesday (March 26), NBC News reported that three sources have confirmed this, though it's unclear what kind of weapons were found, if they're registered, or to whom. The discovery came as authorities were executing warrants out of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Rather than discovering Diddy at his house with his kids, HS managed to seize his phones in Miami before he was scheduled to depart for a trip to the Bahamas.

Details still remain sparse, but initial reports revealed that a number of people in Manhattan have already been interviewed, including three women and a man. Those meetings were in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and solicitiation/distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, all of which Combs continues to deny via his attorney. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," lawyer Aaron Dyer declared in a statement.

Homeland Security Confirms Weapons Found at Diddy's Homes

"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. [He] will continue to fight every single day to clear his name," Diddy's legal rep also noted. Since Cassie's bombshell lawsuit in November, the multi-talent has been continuously battered by allegations of a similar nature from people claiming to be victims. There's much still to be uncovered, and we'll fill you in on new updates as they arrive.

Before the latest news came out today, on Tuesday (March 26), we found out about the arrest of Diddy's alleged drug mule. The Bad Boy mogul has been spotted with 25-year-old Brendan Paul on multiple occasions and was even seen speaking with authorities when the young man was being taken into custody. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

