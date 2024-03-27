Mase Reacts To Diddy Home Raids: "Reparations Is Getting Closer"

Earlier this week, Diddy's myriad of legal issues got all the more interesting, as his Miami and LA homes were raided by Homeland Security. Reportedly, the raids were linked to a federal human trafficking investigation. The Bad Boy Records founder's lawyer has since dubbed the raids an "unprecedented ambush," accusing officials of using excessive force. Diddy has maintained his innocence.

Regardless, countless social media users and peers have been weighing in on the shocking development. Most recently, Cam'ron and Mase reacted to the raids on an episode of It Is What It Is, though they refrained from naming any names. “Reparations is getting closer and closer," Mase said, joking that he'd share a percentage with his co-host. “I have nothing to do with that money, that’s all yours man,” Cam'ron responded, with Mase adding, “Big payback."

Cam'ron & Mase Joke About Diddy's Homes Being Raided

While many of Diddy's celebrity peers have continued to troll him following the raids, others have come to his defense. Floyd Mayweather, Slim Thug, and more have shown their support in recent days. Tyrese even took to Instagram yesterday to praise him for throwing "the most legendary parties."

"I don’t condone nor do I support abuse, bullying sexual assault or anything that is currently being alleged but what I can’t do is turn the blinds on how much this mean to me and all of us, and what he has done for the community of music and culture," he wrote. "I’m praying for Diddy his kids, his family, his mother, and all of the alleged victims that’s in the middle of trying to simply have their voices to be heard." What do you think of Homeland Security raiding Diddy's homes? Are you surprised? What about Cam'ron and Mase's reactions? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

