reparations
- PoliticsSan Francisco Considers Giving $5 Million Per Eligible Black Resident As ReparationsThe Californian city may be one of the first to take on such an initiative thanks to the local reparations committee.By Justin Acosta
- PoliticsBET Founder Robert L. Johnson Pleads For ReparationsThe entrepreneur makes his voice clear regarding inequality.By Yoni Yardeni
- PoliticsCalifornia Slavery Reparations Task Force Moves Forward With First MeetingCalifornia's one-of-a-kind slavery reparations task force held their inaugural meeting, in an effort to study the effects of slavery, as well as recommend reparations for the descendants of enslaved people.By Taya Coates
- PoliticsCalifornia Launches Slave Reparations Task ForceThe state becomes one of the first country's to materialize talks of reparations for Black Americans.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsThe 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission Promises Reparations To VictimsAhead of the massacre's centennial, the commission has vowed to provide "both individual and communal forms" of reparations for the tragedy. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureEvanston, IL First US City To Fund Reparations, Promises $10 Million Over Next DecadeThe first municipal reparations fund in the United States has passed in Evanston, Illinois, a city north of Chicago.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsAkon Says America Should Move Past Slavery: "Just Gotta Let It Go"Akon says that America does not care about its history of slavery, inviting Black Americans to move away from the past.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureT.I. Demands Reparations For Slave Descendants In Open Letter To Lloyd's Of LondonT.I. goes in. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsGregg Popovich Advocates For Reparations In New InterviewGregg Popovich has always used his platform to speak on race relations in the United States.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsAfrican-American Reparation Bill Passes In California AssemblyAssemblywomen Shirley Weber proposed the bill which begins with a comprehensive study on reparations for the African-American community in California.By Aron A.
- PoliticsBoosie BadAzz Speaks On Reparations: "Where Our F*cking Money At?"Boosie BadAzz decided to be the good guy for once by making the longtime argument that Black people in America still deserve to receive reparations for slavery. By Keenan Higgins
- MusicBoosie Badazz Talks Colorism: Darker Skin Causes "Fear," Lighter Skin Seen As "Weaker"The rapper also shared that he wants his reparations.By Erika Marie
- SportsCharles Barkley Believes The U.S. Government Should Apologize For SlaveryHe also said that although reparations is a serious topic, he doesn't know how it would work.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsThe Game Says Reparations Should Be Updated To 40 Acres & A LamboPay what you oweBy Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsCharlamagne Tha God & Killer Mike Chat Slavery Reparations & MoreKiller Mike & Charlamagne Tha God discuss dig deep on "Emerging Hollywood."By Aida C.
- Society$100 Billion In Slavery Reparations Proposed By Dem. Presidential CandidateMarianne Williamson, also known as Oprah's spiritual counselor, calls for a "moral and spiritual awakening."By Zaynab
- MusicE-40 Previews Cover Art & Release Date For "Gift Of Gab"A simple definition suffices.By Devin Ch