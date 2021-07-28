Taya Coates
- FoodJay-Z & Chris Paul Raise $3 Million Investment For Vegan BrandJay-Z makes another move in the vegan sector.By Taya Coates
- TVTeyana Taylor Opens Up About Cancer ScareTeyana Taylor revealed the news on the newest episode of “We Got Love Teyana & Iman.”
- AnticsIggy Azalea Has A Message for Her HatersIggy has no time for the negative energy.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureViral Milk Crate Challenge Videos Banned From TikTokAll crate challenge videos will be leaving the platform due to safety concerns.
- CrimeJussie Smollett Loses Major Witness In Hate Crime CaseJussie Smollett took a major L as he prepares for court.
- RandomAlabama Sheriff Pinned As Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DoppelgangerYou won’t believe how much this man looks like Dwayne Johnson.
- TV"Insecure" Final Season Premieres In OctoberIssa Rae’s hit show is soon coming to an end.By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsWendy Williams Shows Off Her New ManWendy is back in the game.
- RelationshipsWho Is Brittany Renner?Here's the rundown on the social media vixen also known as a "Bundle of Brittany."
- MusicK-Pop Star Kris Wu Arrested On Rape Charges: ReportThe Chinese-Canadian superstar faces charges in China.
- TVTia Mowry Slyly Addresses "The Game" & "Sister Sister" RebootsTia answers a few frequently asked questions.By Taya Coates
- GramCoi Leray Serves Body In Quirky But Barely-There OutfitCoi’s thirst traps continue to get weirder, in the best way possible.
- MoviesAndre 3000 Lands Role In Netflix Movie "White Noise"Andre 3000 lands a role in "White Noise," alongside Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig, and others.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureBrittany Renner Says She's Writing A Second BookBrittany Renner promises to follow up her tea-spilling 2018 book.By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsDiddy Brings Gina Huynh To Las Vegas Amid Rumors He's Dating Yung MiamiGina Huynh thanked Diddy publicly for taking her to the Usher concert in Las Vegas.By Taya Coates
- MusicDiddy Remembers Chucky Thompson: “One Of The Greatest Humans That I’ve Ever Met”Diddy shared a tribute to the late producer on Instagram.
- GramRihanna Celebrates Fenty Perfume Selling Out In Hours By Eating CaviarRihanna’s Fenty line continues to thrive, as does she.
- MusicSummer Walker Asks "What Happened" To Hip Hop After Reminiscing On The OGsSummer threw some shade and gave one artist a shoutout.
- GramChet Hanks Slammed For Anti-Vaccine RantChet Hanks trolls those who are pushing for the vaccine.
- MusicBeyonce Says She's Working On New Music & Addresses Opinions On Her PersonalityThe Harper’s Baazar September cover star tells it all.
- RelationshipsChris Brown & Baby Mama Ammika Harris Spotted Together In GreeceChris Brown and his baby mama appear to be on a family vacation with both Aeko and Royalty.By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsErica Mena Admits She Trashed Safaree’s Shoes, Motorcycles & More Due To InfidelityErica Mena admits Safaree’s past claims were true.
- MoviesBam Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville & More Of The "Jackass" Cast & CrewEx-"Jackass" star Bam Margera continues his fallout with current members of the cast and production.By Taya Coates
- GramRihanna Narrates & Stars In Fenty Perfume AdRiRi delivers bold narration in support of her new Fenty perfume.By Taya Coates
- RandomThe Rock On His Hygiene Habits: "The Opposite Of A Not Washing Themselves Celeb"The Rock showers excessively when compared to Jake Gyllenhaal. By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Elaborates On Baby Mama Situation & His Current MindsetNick Cannon set the record straight in his latest interview.
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Jack Harlow’s Adventures In RapA peek at Jack Harlow’s star-studded gram.By Taya Coates
- MoviesHalle Berry Announces Netflix Directorial Debut With "Bruised"Halle Berry is also starring in the film about an MMA fighter.By Taya Coates
- TV"South Park" Renewed Until 2027, Plenty Of Movies On the WayGood news for "South Park" fans.
- Pop CultureFetty Wap’s Daughter’s Cause Of Death Disputed By Her MotherLauren Maxwell's mother, Turquoise Miami, disputed the cause of death that was reported earlier today.
- RelationshipsApryl Jones Begs Omarion To Stop Serving HerOmarion is still taking his baby mama to court.
- MusicCoi Leray Drops Strategically-Covered Bathroom SelfieCoi's petite physique is on full display.By Taya Coates
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Strips Down To Her CalvinsThere’s no stopping this hot girl.By Taya Coates
- TechBill & Melinda Gates Divorce Is Officially FinalizedThe Microsoft CEO and his wife of 27 years are officially divorced.
- SportsCiara & Russell Wilson Have Family Photo Spree At NFL Training CampThe Wilson family gathers at the Seattle Seahawks training camp.By Taya Coates
- RandomIce-T’s Wife Coco Defends Breastfeeding 5-Year Old Daughter Chanel NicoleCoco Austin continues to do motherhood her way.By Taya Coates
- RandomBarack Obama Faces Heat Over Reported Birthday Bash With Over 600 AttendeesObama is hitting a milestone birthday, but some aren’t feeling his celebratory plans this year.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureKathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer DiagnosisComedian Kathy Griffin has stage one lung cancer.By Taya Coates
- MusicSafaree Addresses His Critics: "I’m So Glad I Don’t Give a Sh*t What None of Y'all Think"All in an effort to promote his new song, "Liar," however.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureRihanna Announces Fenty PerfumeThe Fenty brand continues to expand.By Taya Coates