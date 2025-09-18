On September 17, Chance the Rapper weighed in on the unexpected resignation of Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield. He framed the move as a flashpoint in broader debates over corporate activism and accountability.

Greenfield’s departure was announced by Ben Cohen, his longtime business partner. Cohen suggested that Greenfield’s “legacy deserves to be true to our values, not silenced by @MagnumGlobal.” Cohen referenced Unilever’s subsidiary Magnum, part of the conglomerate that owns Ben & Jerry’s.

Chance responded with a tweet underscoring the company’s distinctive role in corporate America. “Ben & Jerry’s is the only major company I know of that has repeatedly lobbied for Black American Reparations,” he wrote.

He linked Greenfield’s resignation to the company’s history of taking polarizing stands. “Two older men with access who have no incentive other than justice, are now being punished and silenced for their unwavering support of Palestine,” Chance said.

That activism has fueled controversy. In 2021, Ben & Jerry’s halted sales in Israeli-occupied territories, a move that ignited lawsuits and political pushback. The founders, known for decades of outspoken advocacy, defended the decision as part of a broader commitment to human rights.

Chance The Rapper Supports Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

Chance argued that Greenfield’s exit reflects attempts to suppress voices that challenge powerful interests. “I’m not heartbroken, I’m galvanized. We continue to fight the good fight,” he added, framing the moment as a call to collective action rather than a setback.

The episode underscores the unusual position Ben & Jerry’s has occupied in the corporate landscape. Few brands align themselves so closely with progressive causes. By drawing connections between reparations for Black Americans and Palestinian rights, Chance highlighted what he views as a unified struggle for global justice.