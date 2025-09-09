Chance The Rapper recently admitted that his confidence was shaken after the backlash to his debut studio album, The Big Day, in 2019. Despite the project debuting at number two on the US Billboard 200, fans and critics online almost universally bashed it. Chance discussed the reactions to the project during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, as caught by Uproxx.

"Hell yeah," he said, when asked if the drama hurt his confidence. "When you're an artist, you might sing in the shower, you might write some raps that you never put out, but like at the end of the day, you publish work. You put out stuff with the intention of people liking it. You want people to love your music. A little while after I dropped, I started to feel this intense criticism, really only on the internet. And it took me a long time to recognize that part, but I felt it so intently that — and it was such a first-time feeling — that I… second-guessed myself for a second.”

From there, he explained that working on the music video for his song, “The Heart And The Tongue,” helped him regain his confidence and emerge from a creative funk. “I think what really helped me get out of that was becoming creative again. But in a different lane,” he said. “I started working with cameras, I started learning film and learning cinematography…basically putting myself through a fake film school... Once I made that song and that video and put it out to be like, ‘Look at how good this video was,’ everybody was like, ‘No, look at how good them raps is. Keep rapping.’ And I had to keep rapping and keep making videos.”

Chance The Rapper "Star Line"

Fans in the comments section on YouTube shared supportive messages for Chance. "I have never seen so many people switch up on an artist after one bad album as much as Chance. For him to have Acid Rap & Coloring Book under his belt is already enough to be considered a genius. Really hope he has an insane comeback," one user wrote. Another added: "I must admit, I was unaware of the extent of negative opinions regarding 'The Big Day.' Personally, I found the album enjoyable upon its release. Keep doing your thing Chano."