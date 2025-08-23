Chance The Rapper boasts one of hip-hop's best 2025 comebacks in STAR LINE, his new album that follows up 2019's divisive The Big Day. While he's not at the same commercial peaks he enjoyed in the 2010s, his commitment to an independent grind and direct connection with fans continue to reap rewards.

Kurrco recently caught some early first week sales projections for STAR LINE on social media, which sit at 22K album-equivalent units sold for a number 18 debut on the Billboard 200. 2016's Coloring Book debuted at number eight with 38K based purely on streaming, whereas The Big Day sold 108K for a number two debut.

But the comparison game only gets you so far if you don't consider the Chicago rapper's past few years. Following a lot of criticism for the 2019 album and loosie after loosie, many folks didn't expect him to come back. But STAR LINE is more than the sum of its parts, which include excellent cuts like "Just A Drop" alongside Jay Electronica.

In many ways, Chance continues to do what he always does, which is very heartening to see. Fans are really enjoying and connecting with this new album from what online reception indicates, so we'll see how it all ages.

Chance The Rapper STAR LINE

However, this period also held many personal reflections for Chance The Rapper. For example, during a recent interview with Rory and Mal on their podcast, he addressed his relationship with Kanye West.