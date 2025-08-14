Chance The Rapper Reveals He & His Wife Were Already Separated During Infamous Carnival Clip

Chance the Rapper and his ex-wife, Kirsten Corley, officially announced their divorce in April 2024., a year after the viral video.

Chance The Rapper says that he and his ex-wife, Kirsten Corley, were already separated when he went viral for dancing with another woman at Carnival in April 2023. He reflected on the infamous moment during a new interview with Rory & MAL ahead of his new album, Star Line.

"I was tripping," he admitted. "I think I was tripping because nobody knew that me and my wife were separated. So I had her looking dumb. Don't have your lady looking dumb, whether she your BM, your wife, your girlfriend, your best friend. Don't let your lady look stupid if you with them."

He continued: "It's Carnival. That's the thing, it's like, everybody was lit. That was probably the cleanest wine I caught. Y'all are lucky they censored the other wines I was catching. Friends, family, team, press, everybody hit my line like, 'Yo, this sh*t going viral.'"

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorce

Despite the viral video, Chance and his ex-wife, Kirsten Corley, didn't announced their divorce publicly until April 2024. "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," they said on Instagram at the time. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Chance recently discussed his co-parenting relationship with Corley during an appearance on CBS Mornings as caught by HipHopDX . "She’s good. Hey Kirsten! And hey, Kensli and Marli," Chance said. "You know, family is one of the biggest things for me, for her, for my kids, for my mom and dad. So I think the most important thing for anybody that’s having to navigate that is making sure you keep an environment for the kids where they understand that’s the priority."

In other news, Chance is gearing up for the release of Star Line, which fans will be able to hear on Friday, August 15. It marks his first studio album since dropping his polarizing project, The Big Day, in 2019.

