Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley's Divorce Announcement Has Fans Demanding A Breakup Album

Following months of speculation surrounding their relationship, Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley have confirmed their split. The former couple announced they're divorcing after five years of marriage in a post on their Instagram Stories today. Their message describes the breakup as amicable, noting that they'll continue to raise their children together.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at a decision to part ways," it reads. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you."

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Announce Divorce

As expected, the news has elicited big responses from fans and critics alike, who are sounding off on Twitter/X. While some wonder who the Chicago MC will rap about now, others think the split could have a positive impact on his future releases. Some are even already demanding a breakup album from Chance, speculating that it could be some of his best work yet.

Of course, social media is also flooded with rumors and theories as to why the pair decided to go their separate ways. Many are looking back on a viral video of Chance getting twerked on by an unnamed woman at Carnival in 2023, while others think the rapper liking explicit content involving a transgender person on Twitter/X is to blame. For now, however, it doesn't look like the exes seem interested in sharing the details.

Fans See Better Music In Chance's Future

What do you think of Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley announcing their divorce? What about social media users speculating that this means better music from Chance in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some fans' reactions down below.

