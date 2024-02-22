Chance The Rapper Plays New Music In Chicago Ahead Of "Star Line Gallery" Album

Chance The Rapper's upcoming album Star Line Gallery is one of the year's most anticipated releases, of which we're getting brief but promising hints. While it's been a long time since his last project, which disappointed many fans, it feels exciting to see this second wind connect with a lot of people. In fact, the Chicago native recently got to play some presumed material from the LP to his hometown. Folks obviously aren't 100% sure that these will appear on the tracklist, but it's definitely a likely outcome. The most important thing is that these new cuts are sounding like really well-crafted, thoughtful, and tender lyrical cuts.

Furthermore, let's set the stage: the "I Will Be Your" MC hosted the Ramova Theatre's inaugural concert in Chicago, Illinois on Friday (February 16). He explained that it would be a B-sides and C-sides ("Seasides") show going through underrated fan favorites and unreleased material debuting with a live audience, per The Chicago Sun Times. On Instagram, Chance The Rapper shared clips from the shows, plus quotes from this publication about the performance. "[More popular cuts like "No Problem" and "Cocoa Butter Kisses"] don't hold a candle to the level of artistry found in 'The Negro Problem,' the as-of-now suggested title Chance shared for the new tune with its series of lyrics that harken to James Baldwin," they wrote of a snippet.

In addition, The Chicago Sun Times remarked how Star Line Gallery was developed around the time of his Black Star Line Festival in Ghana in January of 2023, hosted alongside fellow Chicago artist Vic Mensa. "I'm in a place in my life of just liking what I like," Chance The Rapper remarked during the set. Players who also performed for this "B-sides and Seasides" concert comprised of longtime collaborators. Nico Segal joined him on the trumpet, Peter CottonTale played keyboard, Stix handled the drums, and many backup vocalists were there to add their special touch.

