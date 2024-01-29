Chance The Rapper Delivers New Single "I Will Be Your" Dedicated To Black Star Line Festival: Stream

With a simple lyric video, a hopeful and selfless message, and the charismatic flows we've come to expect, Chance is doing well here.

Chance The Rapper is gearing up to drop Star Line Gallery in spring of 2024, fans believe, and this new track "I Will Be Your" is a great indicator of that. Moreover, the song is dedicated to his Black Star Line Festival in Ghana, and as such, themes of community, perseverance, support, and hope in the face of adversity are very present. It makes for one of the Chicago rapper's most emotionally resonant singles in his post-The Big Day run, although these other cuts did not have a lack of meaning. Instead, this song amplifies it with a light-hearted tone, both delivery-wise and production-wise, even if its artist is speaking on large issues. What's important is that he tackles them with the care and levity with which you'd speak to a family member.

Furthermore, a soulful sample provides the bed in which Chance The Rapper lyrically lays, proclaiming that "I will be your everything." By cutting out the last word, he switches between being different roles for a loved one, all of which communicate the idea of him as a leader. Think what you will of the "Writing Exercise #5" MC's last project, but don't doubt that he has this capacity. Sure, some may read this as a little too savior-complexed, but we'd be lying if we said that it wasn't an inspiring sonic pallet. Lyrically, he's colorful, charismatic, clever, and seems very focused on building a lively and comforting narrative.

Chance The Rapper's "I Will Be Your": Stream

Meanwhile, as Chance The Rapper continues to reflect on Acid Rap's ten years in the culture and speak out against pay disparity for Black women in Hollywood, we're sure he has a lot to say on Star Line Gallery. As is typical for him, he's building up one of his most important artistic skills: the ability to relate and draw connections between people. If you haven't heard "I Will Be Your" yet, check it out above, as it's only available on YouTube at press time. Peep some notable lines down below and, as always, come back to HNHH for more great hip-hop releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics
On this path, we all each other have,
So if it starts to go down, we put on each other's masks,
This a carpool, so it turn into a raft,
This a warship, it could turn into a draft

