Chance The Rapper Makes His Return With “Writing Exercise #5”

Ever since the copious amount of backlash Chance the Rapper got for his 2019 record, The Big Day, it seems he has taken a step back. Sure, the Chicago artist has some singles after that release, but there has been little headway if any toward a new LP. It is crazy to think after such tremendous success earlier in his career is nullified by one less favorable project. This just goes to show how unforgiving music fans can be and it is part of the problem.

However, that topic can be talked about at another time. Let us focus on this brand-new single from Chance. One of the things that makes him so great is his wit and fun wordplay. He has put this on full display throughout his career and he does it even more so in his "Writing Exercise" series.

Listen To "Writing Exercise #5" From Chance The Rapper

Chance last put one of these tracks back in 2022 with VIC MENSA and Smoko Ono. It was titled "Wraith," but it is also considered the third one. Before that, in March, he released the second one. After about a year he is back with number five. You can check out the latest entry up above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Empty love

Joy and grief

Watch your back

Brush your teeth

Kiss for now

Back to bed

