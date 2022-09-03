youtube exclusive
- SongsG-Eazy Raps Over Saweetie's "Tap In" With "All I Wanna Do"Eazy brings the signature West Coast vibes. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsScHoolboy Q At Peace On "Cooties" & "Love Birds" With Devin Malik & Lance SkiiiwalkerScHoolboy goes for a more mellow vibe on the fourth and fifth tracks from "BLUE LIPS." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKodak Black Drops Some Crazy Bars On "Shampoo"Sometimes, Kodak just writes the oddest lines. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNBA YoungBoy's Relentless Single Run Continues With "No Time"YB is not trying to waste the most precious asset on people who do not deserve it. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsG Herbo Has A Fan-Favorite With "Get In Wit Me (Freestyle)"This is one of his two 2024 singles. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Tjay Is Keeping His Eyes On The Prize With "Good Life"Tjay is focusing on what matters to him. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsWiz Khalifa Presents His Take On 310babii's Viral Hit "Soak City" With A FreestyleWiz's previous freestyle was over a Veeze song. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsYelawolf And Cowboy Killer Deliver Rockin' New Track "Day Dreams"Yelawolf works with an up-and-comer for a lyrical slapper. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBabyface Ray Spits Over Trippy Beat On "Waymo Freestyle"Babyface delivers another banger. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsChance The Rapper Makes His Return With "Writing Exercise #5"Chance is back with a new lyrical exercise. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSmino Is Charismatic As Ever On "Mr. Pinterest"Smino is just too good. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsConway The Machine And Conductor Williams Release "Love The Lord"Two greats of this generation might have a tape on the way. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRedman Slides On Drake Beat With "Sunday A Lil Slow" FreestyleRedman is one of the G.O.A.Ts for a reason. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsConsequence Reworks "BLOOD STAIN 2"Consequence reworks the Ye produced banger. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsKodak Black Returns With Another YouTube Single, "For No Reason""Stepped in drippin', fiendin' for no reason."By Hayley Hynes