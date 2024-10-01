JID Proves Once Again Why He's A Freestyle Legend With "31"

This is his third numbered freestyle since 2022.

It seems like everyone is waiting on JID to drop either Forever & A Day (his next studio album) or his unnamed collab tape with Metro Boomin. It's for good reason though because the Atlanta native has developed into one of the hottest MCs in the game over the last couple of years. The Forever Story has played a big role in his ascension, and it might be the best of the 2020's decade when it's all said and done. For now, it's pretty much the best of 2022. But when it comes to the Dreamville signee, he's going to take his time. Right now, JID seems content with dropping some spot features (excellent ones at that) and loosies like "31 (FREESTYLE)".

Believe it or not, this is his second numbered freestyle of the year, as he opened up 2024 with "30 (Freestyle)". On that joint, he skated over some funky instrumentation from Conductor Williams and Christo. Prior to this one, JID dropped "29 (Freestyle)" in 2022 with the latter and it seems that's the first one in this series. Since it's an off-the-dome cut, there really isn't a consistent theme with it. However, what is consistent is how damn good JID is with this sort of format. The slipperiness he possesses when e spits is pretty much second to none, as he hits with clever bar after clever bar. The track is out on YouTube now and it's produced by another close collaborator, Hollywood Cole.

"31 (FREESTYLE)" - JID

Quotable Lyrics:

Runnin' fades, sippin' water out the faucet my adolescent days

But out of penny, out of pocket, out of circuit, out of socket

My plugs speakin' a language of drugs, it's jaw droppin'

Lock in, got me feelin' like Pac, and it's the apocalypse

And I don't politic with the policies of the parliament

Pardon JID, part of my n****s comin' from all sides