21 Lil Harold Shares New Single Featuring JID "Sundown"

Atlanta's rising star, 21 Lil Harold, is poised for another stellar year. He just unleashed his latest single titled "Sundown." The rapper, affiliated with Atlanta's renowned Slaughter Gang, demonstrates an unwavering commitment to expanding his catalog and solidifying his presence in the hip-hop scene. Coming from the same city that birthed rapper JID, signed to Dreamville, 21 Lil Harold is ready to make his mark in the industry. He's definitely someone to watch as his charismatic nature makes it easy for audiences to get to know him.

JID's recent TikTok success with the viral track "Surround Sound" (ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate) has set the stage for Atlanta's hip-hop scene to shine, and the rising artist is positioning himself to ride this wave of momentum. "Sundown" serves as a testament to 21 Lil Harold's dedication to consistently evolve his sound and contribute to the hip-hop landscape. Moreover, the single is not only a showcase of his musical prowess but also an assertion of his status as a key player to watch within Atlanta's hip-hop community and the broader Slaughter Gang collective. He's making it known that he's here to stay.

Stream 21 Lil Harold's "Sundown" Ft. JID Below

Moreover, with the anticipation around "Sundown," he aims to captivate audiences with his distinctive style. The artist's involvement in 21 Savage's latest album has already generated excitement, adding further momentum to what audiences can expect from the rising star. As the rapper continues to carve his niche in the hip-hop realm, "Sundown" is expected to be a pivotal moment in his career.

Furthermore, the single is not merely a song but a statement of his commitment to growth and a testament to the flourishing hip-hop scene in Atlanta. Fans and enthusiasts alike can look forward to more music from him this year. However, "Sundown" marks the beginning of what promises to be a significant year for 21 Lil Harold. Moreover, keep an eye on this rising talent as he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop, contributing his unique perspective and sound to the genre's rich tapestry. Let us know what you think of the track on HNHH!

Quotable Lyrics:

[Interlude: 21 Lil Harold]

It's only in the makin', nigga

Just wait 'til your time come, nigga

Be patient, nigga

'Til then, niggas stackin' money up, nigga

Catch up

