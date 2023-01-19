When you’re keeping a secret for a friend, those who know you’ve got something to hide will try to pry it from you somehow. That’s what happened to 21 Lil Harold when he was asked about 21 Savage and Latto’s relationship. While talking to Hot 107.9, reporter MiAsia Symone snuck a sneaky question in about the rumored hip-hop romance.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 03: 21 Lil Harold attends as SONY Pictures presents an Atlanta Tastemaker Screening of ‘BULLET TRAIN’, hosted by Big Tigger at Regal Atlantic Station on August 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

“So, out of all the things you’ve been through in life,” she asked, “you know how, like, Savage got Latto?” Moreover, Lil Harold seemed to nod or give some sign of acknowledgement, meaning that Symone got him with the question. Still, she continued. “Is there somebody in your corner that has your back in the same way?”

“Oh, wait, wait, wait,” Lil Harold said. “I ain’t agree to that,” he said, and laughed off the interaction with MiAsia.

“You don’t think they cute together?” she asked, egging him on and having fun with the apparent confession.

“They cute together, but… them folks, they single. They friends,” he said.

“They’re friends?” Symone asked while laughing. “Yeah, they’re good friends,” Harold responded.

Moreover, this comes just days after 21 Savage had a viral and explosive interaction on Clubhouse where he spoke on Chicago and Atlanta’s rising murder rates. Many fans and community members are concerned for his safety and that of others in his circle. After all, with the YSL trial still underway, we’ve seen how small, innocuous confessions can lead to tragic results.

“You waited for this moment your whole life, so you could argue with a n***a on Clubhouse,” the Her Loss rapper exclaimed in an argument. “You keep letting all these Chicago n***as boost your head up, like y’all n***as ain’t dying in real life, man. Stop playing!

“Every n***a that we beef with,” he continued, “they got 30 of they n***as get smoked, n***a, and don’t nothing happen to us. In real life, n***a! You from Chicago, I advise you to shut the f**k up. I advise you to shut the f**k up ’cause the n***as that I f**k with up there spanking s**t, so stop playing. Y’all ain’t spanking nothing, n***a.”

21 Savage goes off on clubhouse goons pic.twitter.com/iavtUTeIyC — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 17, 2023

Still, what do you think of 21 Lil Harold’s slip-up concerning 21 Savage and Latto’s rumored relationship? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest on 21 and Latto’s will-they-won’t-they.