While on Clubhouse this past week, 21 Savage got candid about his social media use and personal life. Following fans linking the “Bank Account” rapper with Latto, he shut things down by revealing that he doesn’t have a “celebrity girlfriend.”

“I’ve been hot for a long time. I don’t do all the antics and sh*t. I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend,” he said on the platform.

Sharing that he likes to keep a lowkey lifestyle, 21 Savage continued, “I’m not finna be out everywhere. I’m not dropping music every other week. I’m not going on live talking about sh*t every other week.”

He then took the opportunity to address his past comments about Nas.

Revealing that the two had discussed a possible collaboration in the past, he stated, “We been figuring out how we was gonna do a song before this. On my momma. I been had his number.”

“He been tellin’ me he was a fan of my sh*t,” the 30-year-old added. “I been telling him the same thing before all this sh*t happened, bro. That’s why he didn’t take what I said in no disrespectful way.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

21 Savage faced backlash several weeks ago over comments he made about the “Made You Look” rapper on Clubhouse.

Saying that he didn’t find Nas to be relevant in today’s music scene, he continued, “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.”

Many hip-hop fans quickly took offense to the controversial take, viewing Nas as a rap icon and mainstay. 21 Savage was then dragged on social media, with some accusing the Her Loss rapper of not showing appreciation for his predecessor.

Making it clear that there’s no bad blood between the two, Nas released “One Mic, One Gun” this past Tuesday. Featuring 21 Savage, the two-and-a-half-minute track shows off the unique flows and bars of both rappers.

The New York emcee has consistently supplied his fans with new music, dropping his King’s Disease II album in late 2021 and following up with King’s Disease III earlier this month.

Have you heard “One Mic, One Gun” yet? Share your thoughts on the new single in the comments.