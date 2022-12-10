clubhouse
- Pop CultureGillie Da Kid Reacts To Birdman's Clubhouse Comments: "I'm Bigger Than That Ni**a Right Now"We can hardly keep up with all the drama unfolding in the world of hip-hop lately.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBirdman & Rick Ross Have No Relationship, Former Confirms There's No Drama Between ThemEven if they don't work together in the future, Birdman is still wishing the best for Rozay.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWack 100 Pops Off On CEO Big Folks Over Cash Money Artist"I represent Cash Money," Wack 100 told CEO Big Folks.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAmber Rose Responds To Wack 100, Engage In Shouting Match Live On ClubhouseIt's more unintelligible screaming from Wack, and Amber didn't make things any clearer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWack 100 Engages In Beef With Amber Rose, References Kanye West & ClubhouseWhere did this come from?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWack 100 Thinks Lil Durk Aimed "Clubhouse Gangster" Comments At 21 SavageWack's belief stems from a Clubhouse incident where 21 threatened a Chicago user on the social media platform.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramLil Durk Blasts "Clubhouse Gangsters"Lil Durk takes a stance against "Clubhouse gangsters." By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage Explodes On Clubhouse User In Tense ArgumentThings got explosive between 21 and a Clubhouse user as the rapper told the man to "shut the f*ck up."By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Claims Rosa Parks Was A "Plant"Kanye West criticized Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, and more during his latest rant.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Suspended From Clubhouse Over AntisemitismKanye West has been suspended from Clubhouse.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Responds To Kanye WestThe Philly rapper implied that he's too busy with charitable work, being with his loved ones, and staying focused to get caught up in Kanye's antics.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYe & Wack 100 Diss Meek Mill On Clubhouse: "I'm Literally In Tears"The Yeezy founder was cracking up at the thought of being checked by the Philly native.By Hayley Hynes