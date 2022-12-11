With Ye throwing shots and shots left and right, at least a few people caught in the crossfire are bound to respond. Meek Mill recently responded to Kanye West’s jabs at him during a recent appearance on the platform Clubhouse. Amid many other users and commentators, the Chicago rapper couldn’t stop laughing at Meek criticizing him. The Philly rapper spoke out against Kanye using a “White Lives Matter” shirt, to which Ye could only laugh.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 14: Meek Mill attends Meek Mill Birthday Celebration at NOTO Nightclub on May 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

“Why I made somebody think that Meek Mill could say something to me?” the fashion designer said while laughing uncontrollably. “No, this is the funniest thing of everything. I’m about to start crying laughing. Sorry- no I’m literally in tears.”

Kanye laughing like a Marvel villain talking about Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/dFfqQ3o8OU — Ahmed/The Ears/SZA Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 11, 2022

While many focused on Kanye’s controversial statements, a few people online threw their hat into this ring. On one hand, many defended Meek for standing up against that behavior, but people sent their fair share of hate as well. Regardless, he recently took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the matter, at least somewhat.

“Never lost my mind for fame or money…” he wrote. “I still have my family… my people respect me… I’m freeing people from prison, doing community service all month with children up close and personal… I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today… y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol.”

Moreover, this isn’t the first time that Meek has criticized Kanye this year, or vice versa. In fact, Funk Flex urged the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper to go after Ye following his Drink Champs interview. He also said Kanye “sold his soul” on his freestyle on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and also called him “crazy and lame.”

“I don’t got no celebrity friends,” Kanye said on Drink Champs. “Because when I was on TV on Instagram saying, ‘I don’t know where my child is,’ and ‘the Kardashians kidnapped my daughter in public,’ and ‘I didn’t have the address to my child,’ none of these n***as that want to say something now…as far as Meek Mills, Puff Daddy, all you fake hard n***as, f**k you. You can’t shoot nobody anyway.”

What do you think of Meek’s response to Kanye? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to HNHH for more back-and-forths.