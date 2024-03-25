What Happened Between Meek Mill & Kanye West?

The Hip Hop industry is fraught with feuds and beefs, and sometimes it’s hard to determine their origins. However, in an unusual scenario, Meek Mill has stated that even he doesn’t know why he and Kanye West are embroiled in a feud. From controversies, diss tracks, and Twitter call-outs, the pair have been trading shots for a while. So, what truly happened between Meek Mill and Kanye West? Let's peel back the layers to uncover the truth behind the headlines and of course, social media spats.

July 2020: Ye's Grievances With Meek Mill & Kim K Meeting

In the midst of Ye's divorce from Kim Kardashian, the Chicago-born native made a bombshell allegation regarding Meek Mill and Kim. The Vultures 1 artist suggested that Kim attempted to make a move on Meek. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform,'" West wrote. "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog," he added, before claiming that "Kim was out of line." In response, Meek called "cap" and the tension between them seemed to have been put to an end.

October 7, 2022: Meek Mill Enters The Chat Amid White Lives Matter Controversy

In early October 2022, Kanye West held his Paris fashion show. There, he was spotted wearing a shirt that bore the phrase “White Lives Matter.” The rapper and record producer was also seen with the frequent controversy stirrer, Candace Owens. Unsurprisingly, she also donned the same shirt in white. Knowing the sentiments that phrase carries, it’s no surprise that there was immediate backlash.

One of the celebrities who called West out was Boosie. He tweeted: “@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON!! U GIVES NO FUCKS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN. N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE…REALLY NIGGA.” A few days later, Kanye responded to Boosie’s tweet with a now-deleted tweet. He wrote: “Speak to me. Yeah little nerd ass me come smack me or come shoot me. I’m the one that got bullied by the entire black celebrity community now I’m back to shoot the school up.”

On October 7, 2022, Meek Mill joined the conversation and called Kanye West. He wrote a long post on his Instagram story speaking on how he felt about West’s tweet against Boosie. He wrote: “I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god. And came home and watched him shit on my name and brand like nothing. I ain’t say nothing, but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna shit on street N***as you just said it to Boosie… it hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame.”

October 16, 2022: The Infamous Drink Champs Interview

Days after Meek Mill’s Instagram statement, Kanye West went on Drink Champs. The entire interview was filled with outlandish comments from West, which caused the video to be taken down soon after it was uploaded. He not only made false claims about George Floyd’s death, but also made several anti-Semitic comments. To top it all off, Kanye brought also up Meek Mill’s name, labeling Meek a fed. “All you fake hard n***as, fuck you,” he said. “You can’t shoot nobody anyway, and the only reason you talk is because you did a deal you fucking fed.”

November 20, 2022: “God Did”

By November, Meek Mill released his freestyle music video for the track, “God Did.” The track centered on Meek Mill's triumphs and tribulations. On it, he reflected on his modest origins, advocacy for prison reform, and subtle jabs aimed at the 2024 presidential hopeful. However, it was clear that Meek Mill also had some words for West that he needed to get off his chest.

He rapped: “I will never sell my soul for money, like I’m Kanye/ It’s crazy I used to bring you on my cell house on lock day/ Famous b**ches got my idols lookin’ at me sideways/ I don’t need no verses from you n***as, I did it my way.”

December 2022: Kanye Laughs At Meek Mill

During a conversation with Wack 100 on Clubhouse, West revisited the controversy surrounding his "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. He then directed his criticism towards Meek Mill, and couldn't contain his laughter when the notion of Meek offering him advice was brought up. He said, laughing: “And I put White Lives Matter on a t-shirt. And they said, you know what let's go get celebrities, let's go get Puff Daddy, let's get Dave Chappelle, let's get Meek Mills. What makes somebody think Meek Mills can say something to me? This is the funniest thing. Yo man, I'm about to start crying laughing. Somebody thought Meek Mills? Sorry. I'm literally in tears. Somebody say, Meek Mills."

That same day, Meek responded to West with a tweet that read: "Never lost my mind for fame or money. I still have my family… my people respect me… I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal.” He ended his message with the line, “I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol."

March 2024: “Carnival”

Kanye took to his Instagram account on March 11 to share a video commemorating the success of his latest chart-topper, "Carnival.” In his celebratory post, Ye took the opportunity to specifically mention Drake, Hailey Bieber, the Three Stripes brand, and several others. Around the same time, his interview with Big Boy launched where he delved into similar conspiracies about supposed "handlers" in the music industry, including the Philadelphia rapper. Meek Mill then took to X to speak on the matter. It was then that he stated that he was confused why their beef started.

He wrote: "I think Yeezy smart but be off a lil but because I bought like 17 pair of Yeezys since we been trading rap shots. And I listened to your music to get me through my bid you a super legend I was more confused of why you was going so hard to go at me in the beginning. When you see us going at it it’s always rap beef we know each other personally and would never let it go to far! It’s a bloody sport gotta be rough wit it." Ye has yet to respond to the tweet.

