Kanye West has been on something of a controversial streak lately, and his latest Drink Champs interview proves that it won’t likely end anytime soon.

So far, a clip of the 45-year-old declaring his former nemesis, Drake, as the “greatest rapper ever” has already gone viral, and now, it seems some far less flattering comments from Ye’s conversation with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have begun to surface online – particularly ones about the late George Floyd, whose 2020 death sparked mass outrage across America and beyond.

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

As the father of four was talking about his friendship with Candace Owens and what he learned from attending her BLM documentary premiere, he said that “they hit [Floyd] with the fentanyl,” and added that, if you look at the video, Derek Chauvin’s “knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

As HipHopNMore points out, experts have previously declared that the late Black man died as a result of the lack of oxygen he received during the traumatic incident.

Since the interview dropped, several viewers have expressed discontent with the hosts for not challenging Ye on his comments, but the ones about Floyd weren’t even the only controversial statements made by the “I Love Kanye” rapper.

Kanye West says George Floyd passed away because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” pic.twitter.com/sVKy3VK35O — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 16, 2022

When it came time to discuss some of his own recent critics, the Atlanta-born artist lashed out at Meek Mill and Diddy in particular, calling them out for not speaking out when the Kardashian family “kidnapped” his youngest daughter Chicago for her birthday party earlier this year.

“All you fake hard n*ggas, f*ck you… You can’t shoot nobody anyway,” the Yeezy founder angrily yelled before claiming that the “Uptown Vibes” hitmaker made a deal to get out of prison before labelling him a “fed.”

Check out the full Drink Champs interview below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via] [Via]