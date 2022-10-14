The relationship between Candace Owens and Kanye West has been a tricky one, but these days, the pair seem to be on better terms. They’ve had ups and downs over the years, mostly due to reported disagreements regarding politics. Yet, when West was ranting recently about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian “kidnapping” their kids for a birthday party, Owens came to his defense.

It was a move that sat well with the Rap mogul, so when he debuted his latest Yeezy collection at Paris Fashion Week, Owens was by his side. However, there are some who believe that this pairing is an unhealthy friendship, as TMZ recently reported after speaking with “sources.”

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

We previously reported on the outlet stating that there were people in West’s camp that believed Owens was a bad influence. She answered those allegations in a series of Instagram Story posts, alleging that it’s the Kardashian-Jenners who are “planting these ridiculous stories about me in [TMZ].”

“I am honest to god not the one you want to step to,” she said. “I am not Hollywood. I do not play these games. I took on Black Lives Matter and you do not want me to turn my attention to you, @kimkardashian.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 12: Candace Owens attends the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

Owens insisted that she hasn’t “persuaded Ye to do anything ever,” and told Kardashian that she hopes their family reconciles. “Any time I have met you, you have never been anything but kind but I have seen up close how your media machine works. Please do not insert my friendship with Ye into the narrative.”

She went on to call TMZ “trash” for running the piece before inserting a quote from Malcolm X. Owens denied being in West’s ear, advising him about his “White Lives Matter” shirts, or taking any money from the music mogul.

Swipe below to read through all she had to say.