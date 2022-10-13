Kanye West and Candace Owens have been spending a whole lot of time together as of late. The controversial political commentator has been by Ye’s side for many of his recent blunders, and at every step, she has sought to defend him. For instance, she recently claimed that Kanye’s tweet was not anti-semitic, even though he said he was going Defcon 3 on Jewish people.

In addition to this, she has been seen wearing his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, all while exposing Kim Kardashian for some harsh words against Whitney Houston. Needless to say, Owens’ involvement in Kanye’s life has been messy, but that hasn’t stopped the hip-hop legend from breaking bread with her.

According to a new report from TMZ, numerous sources close to Kanye believe Owens is becoming a huge problem. Kanye’s closest friends just want him to get help, but they see Owens as someone in the way of fixing his mental health. As one person put it, “She’s gonna run him into the ground.” It was also said that “Anyone taking money from him is taking advantage of him.”

There is no telling what Owens’ true intentions are for Ye, but it’s clear that his true would rather she get out of the picture. In terms of Ye himself, he does not seem to mind Owens’ presence, as he was even at the premiere of her new Black Lives Matter documentary, last night.

Fans have been extremely critical of Ye’s friendship with Owens, and that won’t change anytime soon.

