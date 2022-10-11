Candace Owens may be known for her political commentary and conservative stance, but recently she’s been targeting the entertainment industry.

Last week, she and Kanye West broke the internet when they stood side by side wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.

She stood up for their actions by saying, “White lives matter, black lives matter, Asian lives matter — it should be implied, yet people are angry, and they are being vicious online because they can’t believe that we have the audacity to detract from the movement which is a lie: “Black Lives Matter.”

Kanye West & Candace Owens wearing White Lives Matter shirts‼️ pic.twitter.com/jCriRW2wbp — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

Now, it seems that Candace is keeping it all in the family, as her latest viral moment has to do with Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The 33-year-old managed to obtain an old voicemail in which the mother of four called her former boyfriend, Ray J, to ridicule him about dating singer Whitney Houston. “Some tapes are making the rounds… where it’s not the sweet little Kim K that she portrays today. She’s nasty,” Candace said before playing the audio.

After telling Ray J she was the one calling, Kim assured him that she never wanted to talk to him again before dragging him for his dating choices. “Honestly, go have fun with old hag Whitney Houston; she’s so sick. Crack is definitely not wack with you guys,” she said.

She also tried to be humorous by quoting Whitney’s “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” record.

Listen to the entire recording below.