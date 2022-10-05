This is a wild week for pop culture and it’s all thanks to Kanye West. He shook things up when he debuted a “White Lives Matter” design, evening wearing the shirt as he and Candace Owens matched at Paris Fashion Week. The anti-Black Lives Matter phrase was popularized by far right-wing supporters who don’t believe in the movement. After receiving backlash, West said that Black Lives Matter was a scam.

Soon, several celebrities came forward to say that they fully support the activist campaign and West faced a barrage of global backlash for his rhetoric. His name hasn’t left trending topics for days, and after attacking a Vogue editor and involving the late Virgil Abloh, the Rap icon is once again mentioning his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

In a new post, West addressed the pushback but questioned why the world wasn’t more outraged when he “didn’t know where my child was on her birthday.” He also praised Owens for being the only person to call out the Kardashians for keeping him away from his daughter, but quickly, the public wasn’t having it.

Some commented that his personal relationships with the Kardashians don’t have the same impact as promoting “White Lives Matter.” Khloé Kardashian joined the conversation by stating that he always knew where his child was, he just didn’t agree with the details of the parties.

“You are the father to my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family while you want to deflect,” she wrote. “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it. and when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came,” Kardashian continued. “Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. [praying hands emoji] I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish [white heart emoji].”

In response, West called the Kardashians “liars” and alleged that they “basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there.”

“Also I should see me children 100 % of the time but since there’s a separation it should have been 50% of the time y’all wouldn’t have played with Donda like that in Jesus name.”

Read through it all below.