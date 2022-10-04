Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.

Recently, West went wild on Instagram in an attack against Adidas and The Gap. In relation to the former, West alleged that the company copied his designs and in turn, received a surge of support.

Diddy and Swizz were some of the loudest advocates as they called for a boycott and proclaimed they were standing in West’s corner.

However, amid his “White Lives Matter” controversy, several of those previous celebrity supporters have remained silent. On social media, people are questioning why Diddy nor Swizz have addressed West’s recent statements, and the pushback is only increasing.

Some have complained that there aren’t enough of West’s industry friends who publicly hold him accountable, while others have defended the right to not speak out on certain controversial issues.

You can read through a few passionate posts by inquirers below.

So, what do Diddy and Swizz loudly have to say about Kanye West now? I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/NoMFkNdkOi — A Phizer A (@Aqua174) October 4, 2022

After boycotting Adidas, let’s see what Diddy has to say on Kanye’s behalf — Flowige (@xFlowigex) October 4, 2022

Remember when @Diddy & @THEREALSWIZZZ were loud and championing us for to boycott adidas & GAP for Kanye West? Now as he literally attacks Black people, don’t hear a peep out of them now. pic.twitter.com/mwu4ZYgbfD — B E A N Z ➡️ NYCC Up Next (@PhotosByBeanz) October 4, 2022