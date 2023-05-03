Swizz Beatz
- Original ContentSwizz Beatz Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Music IconExamine Swizz Beatz's net worth in 2024, exploring his success as a music producer, entrepreneur, art collector, and more.By Jake Skudder
- MusicSwizz Beatz And Alicia Keys Celebrate Their Son's BirthdayThe parents shared a sweet message on social media.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSwizz Beatz Recalls The Making Of "Party Up" With DMX: "It’s The Biggest Song We Ever Made"Swizz Beatz gives us insight into how he crafted a classic with DMX. By Zachary Horvath
- TVTimbaland & Swizz Beatz Win Cultural Influence Award, "Verzuz" To Return: "We’re Gonna Come Back Strong"We cannot wait for more epic "Verzuz" battles. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPharrell And Timbaland Debate Who Has The Better Jay-Z CollabsThe two veteran producers were actually arguing for each other's catalogs.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSwizz Beatz Gives Props To Son For Defending His Mom Alicia Keys During ConcertGenesis wasn't going to let anyone throw anything at his mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSwizz Beatz & Alicia Keys' Son Egypt Wows With Piano SkillsAlicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are the best musical parents.By Jake Lyda
- MusicSwizz Beatz Explains Why DMX Albums Rarely Had FeaturesDMX was notoriously picky over who he let on his albums.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSwizz Beatz Thinks DMX Sent Scar Lip To HimThe producer thinks the late rapper had something to do with him taking the NY based rapper under his wing.By Noah Grant
- StreetwearAlicia Keys Soaks Up The Sun In A Colourful Bikini During Mexico Trip With Swizz BeatzKeys closed out her latest tour in Guadalajara on Friday night.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSwizz Beatz Proposes New Jadakiss "Verzuz" Battle With A TwistWill it be Jadakiss against everyone next time around? By Noah Grant
- MusicSwizz Beatz Remebers DMX On "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" AnniversaryThis year marks the 25th anniversary of the song's release.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsAlicia Keys Is Not Feeling The Limited Maybach Swizz Got HerThe car is reportedly still sitting at the dealership. By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsHip Hop Couples That Have Been Together For Over A DecadeThese 5 couples have been together for over a decade, proving that love can stand the test of time—and the entertainment industry.By HNHH Staff