Swizz Beatz Revs Up Verzuz Relaunch With Major Announcement

Verzuz makes its anticipated comeback in 2025.

Swizz Beatz riled Verzuz fans up on Thursday (Nov. 7) with an Instagram preview of its return in 2025. The super producer shared a video of a new hoodie tagged with the Verzuz account, captioned “2025 Loading...” The teaser follows the brand's announcement of its partnership with X, formerly Twitter, over the summer. Founded by Swizz and Timbaland in 2020, Verzuz became a huge success during the pandemic with viral clashes by the biggest names in music, including Rick Ross, Ne-Yo, Babyface, and more.

After a high-profile lawsuit against Triller over contract disputes, the brand announced a new distribution partnership with X on June 20. Triller and Verzuz settled in 2022, but the superproducers filed another lawsuit in 2024, alleging Triller failed to honor the agreement. Verzuz's new deal reveals that the relaunch will be exclusively distributed on X. After announcing a hiatus in 2022, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland shared that they are “beyond excited” about working with the social media platform. “Beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz,” they wrote in an official statement.

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Ready Verzuz For 2025, Previews New Merch

Elon Musk's involvement in the new distribution deal has received mixed reviews on social media. Swizz Beatz addressed the backlash immediately after the announcement, assuring fans that the production value would be preserved. “We will show you better than tell you,” Swizzy wrote in an Instagram post about the new deal in June. Verzuz’s legal battle with former partner Triller remains unresolved in 2024.