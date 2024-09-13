Swizz Beatz Impresses Jadakiss With Diamond-Encrusted Ruff Ryders Chain

Jadakiss wants something similar.

Swizz Beatz recently hopped online to show off the newest piece in his jewelry collection, leaving Jadakiss impressed. The piece in question is a diamond-encrusted Ruff Ryders chain with a single ruby link. Celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte first flaunted the shimmering piece in a video on Instagram. It quickly caught the attention of countless fans. “The Legendary DoubleR [three diamond emojis] Made For @therealswizzz [three fire emojis, shocked face emoji] #ShouldaWentToElliot," Eliantte captioned the post.

Jadakiss even took to his comments section to weigh in on the stunning piece. He revealed that it made him consider getting something like it for himself. “@therealswizzz i need something similar lol," he wrote alongside a series of fire emojis.

Swizz Beatz Buys Himself A New Chain For His Birthday

Swizz Beatz then went on to post a clip of the Ruff Ryders chain on his own Instagram Story, sharing that it was a gift to himself. According to him, he purchased it in honor of his own 46th birthday. “I had to 2025 the RR piece for my bday [prayer hands emoji] thx @eliantte all pointers if you know you know [sighing face emoji],” he said. While most can agree that the piece is impressive, the same can't be said for Swizz Beatz's new Verzuz deal with Elon Musk.