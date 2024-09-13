Swizz Beatz Impresses Jadakiss With Diamond-Encrusted Ruff Ryders Chain

Swizz Beatz recently hopped online to show off the newest piece in his jewelry collection, leaving Jadakiss impressed. The piece in question is a diamond-encrusted Ruff Ryders chain with a single ruby link. Celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte first flaunted the shimmering piece in a video on Instagram. It quickly caught the attention of countless fans. “The Legendary DoubleR [three diamond emojis] Made For @therealswizzz [three fire emojis, shocked face emoji] #ShouldaWentToElliot," Eliantte captioned the post.
Jadakiss even took to his comments section to weigh in on the stunning piece. He revealed that it made him consider getting something like it for himself. “@therealswizzz i need something similar lol," he wrote alongside a series of fire emojis.
Swizz Beatz Buys Himself A New Chain For His Birthday
Swizz Beatz then went on to post a clip of the Ruff Ryders chain on his own Instagram Story, sharing that it was a gift to himself. According to him, he purchased it in honor of his own 46th birthday. “I had to 2025 the RR piece for my bday [prayer hands emoji] thx @eliantte all pointers if you know you know [sighing face emoji],” he said. While most can agree that the piece is impressive, the same can't be said for Swizz Beatz's new Verzuz deal with Elon Musk.
The duo announced that they'd be distributing Verzuz through Musk's platform X in June, prompting a great deal of backlash from fans. Many accused them of "selling out," and called attention to some questionable Tweets Musk had recently supported. Despite this, Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to double down on the decision, telling fans "We will show you better than tell you." What do you think of Swizz Beatz showing off the new Ruff Ryders chain he gifted himself for his birthday? Are you impressed? What about Jadakiss' reaction to the piece? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.