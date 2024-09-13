Swizz Beatz Impresses Jadakiss With Diamond-Encrusted Ruff Ryders Chain

BYCaroline Fisher518 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TrillerVerz Featuring KRS 1 vs Big Daddy Kane
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes attendTrillerVerz Featuring KRS 1 vs Big Daddy Kane at Barclays Center on October 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Jadakiss wants something similar.

Swizz Beatz recently hopped online to show off the newest piece in his jewelry collection, leaving Jadakiss impressed. The piece in question is a diamond-encrusted Ruff Ryders chain with a single ruby link. Celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte first flaunted the shimmering piece in a video on Instagram. It quickly caught the attention of countless fans. “The Legendary DoubleR [three diamond emojis] Made For @therealswizzz [three fire emojis, shocked face emoji] #ShouldaWentToElliot," Eliantte captioned the post.

Jadakiss even took to his comments section to weigh in on the stunning piece. He revealed that it made him consider getting something like it for himself. “@therealswizzz i need something similar lol," he wrote alongside a series of fire emojis.

Read More: Swizz Beatz Dismisses Backlash To His & Timbaland's "Verzuz" Deal With Elon Musk

Swizz Beatz Buys Himself A New Chain For His Birthday

Swizz Beatz then went on to post a clip of the Ruff Ryders chain on his own Instagram Story, sharing that it was a gift to himself. According to him, he purchased it in honor of his own 46th birthday. “I had to 2025 the RR piece for my bday [prayer hands emoji] thx @eliantte all pointers if you know you know [sighing face emoji],” he said. While most can agree that the piece is impressive, the same can't be said for Swizz Beatz's new Verzuz deal with Elon Musk.

The duo announced that they'd be distributing Verzuz through Musk's platform X in June, prompting a great deal of backlash from fans. Many accused them of "selling out," and called attention to some questionable Tweets Musk had recently supported. Despite this, Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to double down on the decision, telling fans "We will show you better than tell you." What do you think of Swizz Beatz showing off the new Ruff Ryders chain he gifted himself for his birthday? Are you impressed? What about Jadakiss' reaction to the piece? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Ink "Verzuz" Deal With Elon Musk & X

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...