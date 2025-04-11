Cam'Ron Claims Kanye West Has Been "Bizarre" For Years

Cam’ron is no stranger to speaking his mind, and in a recent episode of his You Were Thinking It podcast, the Harlem rapper offered an unfiltered breakdown of Kanye West’s latest string of erratic behavior. With West increasingly making headlines for his inflammatory comments and polarizing wardrobe choices, Cam took the opportunity to weigh in—not only with sharp critique but a theory about why the chaos seems louder now than ever. Cam’ron acknowledged that Kanye’s volatile behavior isn’t new. According to him, the only thing that’s changed is the size of Ye’s platform. “He’s always had wild quotables,” Cam said, referencing West’s infamous post-Katrina TV moment. “From the time he said, ‘George Bush doesn’t like Black people’—that just happened to be on CNN. It looked bold instead of bizarre. But he’s been on this type of time for years.”

What’s different now, Cam argued, is the diminishing reach of Kanye’s audience. “His outlets keep shrinking,” he noted. “People don’t want to give him a platform anymore.” For Cam, this narrowing access is evident in Ye’s decision to appear on DJ Akademiks’ show. He painted the move as one of necessity rather than preference. “If Kanye could still get national interviews, he wouldn’t be talking to Akademiks,” he said. “He’s doing what he can to be seen, but the crowd is thinning.”

Cam’Ron & Kanye West

Beyond the platform issue, Cam focused on what he saw as Kanye’s performative tendencies. He described the Akademiks interview as a rehearsed act. “Akademiks filmed the lead-up—Kanye wasn’t in costume, he was speaking like a regular person. Then once the cameras started rolling, he flipped the switch and became ‘Ye.’ As soon as the interview ended, he’s back to talking about catching flights.” Cam’ron didn’t mask his disappointment. “I was disgusted,” he admitted. His frustration grew even deeper when discussing Kanye’s online tirade involving JAY-Z’s children. “Why are you mentioning another man’s kids? That’s not only out of bounds—it’s desperate. He talks about having all this money, but he doesn’t look like someone who’s at peace.”