Cam’ron's Wild CNN Interview About Diddy Has Fans Divided

Cam’ron has fans on social media divided after making an appearance on CNN to discuss the allegations regarding Diddy on Monday night. After clarifying that he was upset by the new footage of the Bad Boy mogul attacking Cassie in 2016, he became combative when pressed for further comments.

“First of all, everything in the video was egregious. I don’t support all the charges that’s alleged against him. I don’t support any of that — trafficking minors, domestic violence. I’m totally against it,” he began. “So when I saw the video, yeah, I was kinda upset with it. Being that I know him — he’s not necessarily a friend — but I was upset when I saw it.”

Read More: Cam'ron Calls Out CNN Reporter For Asking Him About Diddy

Cam’ron Poses With Diddy In N.Y.C. In 2005

Big Joe, Cam'ron and Sean " P. Diddy" Combs during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Zac Posen After Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at Glo in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

When the reporter asked if Cam'ron "recognized" the version of Diddy seen in the clip, a misunderstanding ensued and things went off the rails. “I don’t know him like that. What do you mean do I recognize him? What do you mean my experiences? I seen it and I thought it was disgusting. I didn’t zoom in to see if it was really him, but he admitted it was him.”

Fans React To Cam'ron's CNN Appearance

Many fans have been sharing laughs on social media in response to the interview, while others have been debating whether Cam's behavior was fair. "All jokes aside Cam’ron is way too old to still be carrying on like that," one user wrote on Twitter. Another argued: "Cam'ron knows the code, never throw another man under the bus. CNN wanted him to talk dirty about Diddy & he just clowned them all, promoting his podcast & sex stimulant product." Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cam'ron & Mase Hilariously Put Their Spin On "No Diddy" Trend

[Via]