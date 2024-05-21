Cam'ron Calls Out CNN Reporter For Asking Him About Diddy

Cam'ron just blessed CNN viewers with one of the most bizarre interviews in recent memory. The rapper discussed the footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie, but the longer the interview went, the more he grew frustrated with the reporter. It got so awkward between Cam and the reporter that the former actually looked offscreen and asked how he got booked for the interview in the first place.

Cam'ron has an increased media profile thanks to his podcast with Mase, It Is What It Is. The duo talked about the Diddy and Cassie situation on the air, but the rapper did not seem thrilled to be rehashing it by himself on CNN. He made it clear that he didn't condone Diddy's actions in the video. "Everything in the video is egregious," he noted. "I'm against. So when I saw the video I was kinda upset being that I know him." Cam'ron clarified that he does not consider Diddy to be a friend or a close associate.

Cam'ron Didn't Like The Reporter's Tone

The rapper was asked if he was surprised by the Diddy footage based on his personal experiences. He did not appreciate this line of questioning. "I didn't know him like that," he added. "What you mean my experiences? I seen him and I thought it was disgusting." Cam'ron's agitation seemingly grew with each subsequent question.

The reported brought up Diddy's history of mistreating his artists, and Cam'ron made her wait while he drank his Pink Horse Power sex supplement. He then redirected the question to his pod partner, Mase, citing that most of what he heard about Diddy came through him. "I appreciate what Mase said," he clarified. "And that's my brother."

Cam tried to plug his podcast, but the wheels didn't come off until the end. The reporter noted that Diddy would not have been able to get away with his crimes unless people protected him in the industry. She asked if Cam agreed with this, and he decided he'd had enough. "Who the talent agent for this joint," he retorted. "You think I be sitting around... watching what Diddy do." He then looked offscreen and asked: "Who booked me for this joint?" Things wrapped up then and there. The reporter thanked Cam'ron for his time, and it's safe to assume he won't be returning to the network anytime soon.

