Cam'ron & Mase Beef: Former Takes Responsibility For Past Falling Out With "It Is What It Is" Co-Host

During his "All the Smoke" interview, Cam'ron opened up about how he and Mase drifted early in their careers only to reconnect and work together recently.

BYHayley Hynes
After seeing how well Cam'ron and Mase work together on It Is What It Is, viewers who are less educated in the subject of hip-hop history are beginning to question why the two stars were ever at odds in the first place. To help satisfy their curosity, the Dipset alum addressed the situation during a new interview on the All the Smoke podcast, which finally landed on YouTube this week. During his sitdown, Killa Cam recalls taking Jim Jones' advice to bring a real gun to his Paid in Full audition, and takes responsibility for the role he played in his drama with Mase.

"Mase gave me an opportunity to get my first record deal," the 47-year-old said. "He did a video for me – my first video ‘357,’ which was dope. And then I had another single with him, ‘Horse & Carriage,’ and he didn’t do that video so my label started gassing me like, ‘Yo why your man ain’t doing the video? He want $50,000 to do the video.’" At that time, Cam'ron was younger and more ego based, allowing himself to feed into the narratives about his friend, leading to them falling out but eventually becoming cool again.

Cam'ron Owns Up To His Role in Mase Feud

He also told the podcasters that seeing Mase spending time strengthening his connection to God put a rift between them. "Then you know, he went to church. I kinda didn’t understand it at the time because that’s my man all day and I’m like, where church come from?" the multi-talent recalled pondering. "So I started bugging out on him because of that. To be honest with you, the whole s**t was my fault and just not understanding the kind of path he was on at the time. So I kinda was going at him on records and shit and he was ignoring me and shit, then one day he made ‘The Oracle’  and kinda flushed me one day. I was like, ‘That was pretty tough.’"

Killa Cam's Full Interview

Watch Cam'ron's full interview with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the All the Smoke podcast above. Would you like to hear the legendary lyricist collaborate with Mase on music again? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes