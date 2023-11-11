Cam’ron Credits Gillie Da Kid & Wallo For Squashing Mase Beef, Dame Dash Weighs In

During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Cam'ron chatted with Gillia Da Kid and Wallo about his past beef with Cam'ron. The duo have known each other since they were kids, and slowly started to part ways after forming Children of the Corn together. Cam'ron later accused Mase of being a "fraud," and they went on to feud publicly before making up years later. According to Mase, money drove a wedge between them, as Cam thought he was refusing to share cash that he didn't actually have.

Cam'ron explained that Gillie Da Kid and Wallo played a major role in their reunion, and took the opportunity to thank them. “Thank you guys also for helping connect me and Mase, and putting this sh*t together for us,” he said. “To be honest with you, and we talked about this on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we may not even still be speaking right now without you guys’ platform.”

Cam'ron Thanks Gillie Da Kid And Wallo

“So we want to tell you guys thank you so much," he continued. "And you see what it led to [It Is What It Is], because Harlem n***as are gonna start hustling once we cool again.” Fans are glad to see that the two of them have gone on to create even more success together, but they aren't the only ones. Dame Dash also spoke on their reunion during a recent interview, revealing that he feels as though it's what they both deserve.

“You know how happy that makes me? You know I used to manage them?” he began. “To see this and them realize their potential, I always wanted them in front of cameras." Dame Dash went on, continuing to praise their friendship. “I’m just saying that they happy and that they finally gained the credit they deserve and it had to happen."

Dame Dash "Happy" Cam'ron And Mase Made Up

