Mase & Cam’ron Debate Who Has More Pause-Worthy Lyrics

Mase and Cam'ron got into a battle of pause-worthy lyrics on the latest episode of their sports talk show, It Is What It Is. In particular, Mase resurfaced Cam'ron's bars on The Diplomats' 2003 track, “Gangsta.”

“What song is this?” Mase said through laughter, as noted by HipHopDX. “It says: ”Cause I follow for figures, my hollow and triggers/ Swallow a n***a like a bottle of liquor.’ What did you mean by that?” Cam'ron responded with laughs, “Bet. I can’t wait.” Mase admitted that his fans online helped him find the lyrics. “Soon as you said that yesterday they sent me all your lyrics,” Mase revealed. “You know n****s on Instagram is petty.”

Mase & Cam'ron Perform At The Apollo In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Jadakiss, Cam'ron, and Ma$e perform Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

It's far from the first time Mase and Cam'ron have trolled each other on the show. When the two pulled up to the USC and Colorado football game, last month, in Boulder, Cam took issue with Mase watching from USC's sidelines. “I told n****s had everything laid out for you. You had your own suite ready, they had the car service ready for you, catering, and once n****s start losing. How the fuck you get on the USC sideline? … You embarrassed me, man… People seen that it was a little embarrassing for me, man.” Mase tried to explain: “I was up there getting a Smashburger and they took me to the USC side. Once I started take pictures with people, USC guys they grabbed me. I came in through the regular gate. I took the kids to get the experience. By the time I got in there, I couldn’t get in the Colorado side.” Check out the latest episode of the show below.

Mase & Cam'ron Reflect On Pause-Worthy Lyrics

Cam'ron and Mase have been hosting It Is What It Is throughout 2023. Back in August, they inked a massive deal with Underdog Fantasy. Be on the lookout for further updates on the talk show on HotNewHipHop.

