pause
- MusicMase Claims Saucy Santana Co-Sign Puts Him In The Clear To Say "Pause"According to Mase, Saucy Santana says it too.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCam'ron Says "Pause" Too Much, He Admits In New InterviewThe Dipset MC always tries to dip out of the game, but he is far too well-associated with the term these days to give it up so easily.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMase & Cam'ron Debate Who Has More Pause-Worthy LyricsMase trolled Cam'ron for his resurfaced pause-worthy lyrics on the latest episode of "It Is What It Is."By Cole Blake
- SportsDamian Lillard Walks Right Into "Pause" Moment With Cam'ron & Ma$eDamian Lillard seemed to enjoy his time on the show.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCam'ron Reacts To Jadakiss' "Pause" Moment With Adam FriedlandCam'ron reacted to a clip of Jadakiss' appearance on "The Adam Friedland Show" on IG, Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDame Dash Details The Moment He Knew Roc-A-Fella Was "Over"Still, Dame Dash feels as though Roc-A-Fella is the greatest crew of all time. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAlex Rodriguez Reveals His Wedding With J. Lo Is On Pause Due To CoronavirusJ.Lo & A-Rod's wedding is on pause right now due to the pandemic.By Kevin Goddard
- Movies"The Batman" Shoot Halted For Two Weeks Due To Coronavirus"The Batman" production has been put on a temporary two-week hiatus by Warner Bros. as a result of the growing threat of coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- MusicLive Nation Cancels All Tours Temporarily Due To CoronavirusLive Nation has announced it will be putting all foreign and domestic tours on hold for the time being, due to the rapid spread of coronavirus worldwide.By Lynn S.
- SportsPlanters Halts Promo Of Mr. Peanut's Death In Sympathy With Kobe Bryant NewsHowever, the commercial is still set to air during the Superbowl. By Noah C
- RandomCharlamagne Tha God Asks Serge Ibaka Pause-Worthy Question About His PenisCharlamagne just had to know if Serge Ibaka was really packin' like that.By Alex Zidel
- GramJoyner Lucas & Big Sean Link Up For Some MischiefBig Sean and Joyner Lucas kick off a lyrically-inclined bromance. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicReginae Carter Angers Fans With Smooching YFN Lucci PhotoLooks like the young(ish) love is back on.By Zaynab
- MusicDemi Lovato Documentary Put On Hold After OverdoseThe sequel to Demi Lovato's YouTube documentary has been on hold due to her alleged overdose.By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Will Not Be Dropping Music This WeekBut don't worry, he's still in the studio.By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. & Tiny Harris Reportedly Put Divorce On Hold, Continue To Work Things OutT.I. and Tiny might not be separating after all. By Matt F
- MusicJhene Aiko Stops Show After Fan Suffers SeizureJhene Aiko takes emergency precautions.By Matt F