Cam'ron Puts Male Fan On Blast For Trying To Get A Glimpse Of His Feet

Cam'ron is easily one of the funniest rappers in the entire game. Overall, he is consistently making jokes on social media, and on his show, It Is What It Is. Although he may not be part of the mainstream sports media establishment, he has created a show that people truly love. The viewership is there and there is a consistent stream of viral clips that make it to the internet. He and Mase have a truly great relationship, and their chemistry since becoming friends again is truly unmatched.

Having said all of that, Cam can be a bit sensitive when it comes to any matters involving sexuality. For instance, he is always saying "pause" as to make sure what comes out of his mouth isn't being misconstrued. Moreover, if a man makes a certain comment towards him, you can be sure that he is going to call it out. That is exactly what happened on Instagram Live recently as he was on a boat, enjoying the sunshine. He had some socks on, and at one point, a man asked him to take them off.

Cam'ron Strikes Again

That is when Cam'ron snapped and began berating the man for his comments. He was clearly a bit perturbed by the man's brazenness. In fact, he decided to block the man while live. Subsequently, he ended his live stream as he appeared to be in a pretty bad mood. Clearly, the situation took a lot out of him, and it had him thoroughly annoyed. Hopefully, fans get the message in the future that these comments won't fly around him.

Let us know what you think of this interaction between Cam'ron and the fan, in the comments section down below. Do you think the man was going too far with the artist? Was the artist being too sensitive here?

