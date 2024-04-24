Cam'ron Puts Male Fan On Blast For Trying To Get A Glimpse Of His Feet

Cam'ron was not going to tolerate such behavior.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
274 Views
Diplomat's "Santana" Video Shoot - October 23, 2004

Cam'ron is easily one of the funniest rappers in the entire game. Overall, he is consistently making jokes on social media, and on his show, It Is What It Is. Although he may not be part of the mainstream sports media establishment, he has created a show that people truly love. The viewership is there and there is a consistent stream of viral clips that make it to the internet. He and Mase have a truly great relationship, and their chemistry since becoming friends again is truly unmatched.

Having said all of that, Cam can be a bit sensitive when it comes to any matters involving sexuality. For instance, he is always saying "pause" as to make sure what comes out of his mouth isn't being misconstrued. Moreover, if a man makes a certain comment towards him, you can be sure that he is going to call it out. That is exactly what happened on Instagram Live recently as he was on a boat, enjoying the sunshine. He had some socks on, and at one point, a man asked him to take them off.

Read More: Cam'ron Accuses Cardi B Of Snitching On Him

Cam'ron Strikes Again

That is when Cam'ron snapped and began berating the man for his comments. He was clearly a bit perturbed by the man's brazenness. In fact, he decided to block the man while live. Subsequently, he ended his live stream as he appeared to be in a pretty bad mood. Clearly, the situation took a lot out of him, and it had him thoroughly annoyed. Hopefully, fans get the message in the future that these comments won't fly around him.

Let us know what you think of this interaction between Cam'ron and the fan, in the comments section down below. Do you think the man was going too far with the artist? Was the artist being too sensitive here? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Cam'ron's Best- Selling Album?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Diplomat's "Santana" Video Shoot - October 23, 2004MusicCam'ron Recalls Cuckold Proposition From Old Flame1375
Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Zac Posen - After PartyMusicCam'ron Reveals Nia Long Still Hasn't Opened His Poetic DM761
JuicyFest 2024 - AucklandMusicMase Obliterates Larsa Pippen For Seemingly Playing The Victim Amid Marcus Jordan Breakup27.8K
Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded - New Orleans, LAMusicCam'ron Threatens To Have Ben Gordon "Institutionalized"4.0K