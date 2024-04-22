Cam'ron Reveals What Caused His Beef With Nas & 50 Cent

Cam'ron went into detail while recalling his past feuds with Nas and 50 Cent on social media. Filming himself on a boat, he discussed how he ended up beefing with the rappers despite liking both of them. The comments come as Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J Cole, and many more artists have been involved in feuds in recent weeks.

"Nas is one of my favorite artists, if not my favorite artist," Cam began. "When Nas dissed me, that sh*t hurt. I was like, 'Damn, we grew up on Nas. What did Nas diss us for? Damn, this is crazy.' So when he dissed me for no reason, I'm like, 'Damn, I didn't do nothing to Nas.' But it was when I just signed to Roc-A-Fella. And I was like, 'Damn man. Do we ignore Nas or do we respond to Nas?' To me, our back was against the wall because we didn't have no platinum album yet. Dipset was just developing. We didn't have no albums out. When we dissed Nas, that was our second mixtape. We put out one mixtape and then Nas dissed us. The whole second mixtape is because of Nas. But we had to do that because I'm like, 'Damn, we just getting in the door after a f*cked up deal I had at Sony.' I'm like, 'Our backs are against the wall. I would never diss Nas for no reason."

Cam'ron & JAY-Z Perform Together In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: JAY-Z and Cam'ron perform B-Sides 2 at Webster Hall on April 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

From there, he discussed his relationship with 50 Cent. "That's why I did it because I felt our back was against the door. When me and 50 Cent was going at it, that was fun," he said. "Shout to my n***a 50. We good now too. But when 50 dissed me, it started with an argument on the phone. When me and 50's battle started, it was because 50 had said, 'Koch is a graveyard for a lot of rappers.' At the time, Jim Jones had just went to Koch and some other deals we had at Koch. And you know, Jim Jones is Dipset. So we sitting there saying, 'Damn, he called Koch the graveyard and Jim just did a deal.' So we got into a little argument on the phone. To me, all that sh*t was just music. Even when me and 50 spoke, we was like, 'Yo, let's get to this money because certain sh*t is music and certain sh*t is not music.' When it goes past music, that's something different."

Cam'ron Speaks On Beefing With Nas & 50 Cent

Cam also joked about how funny 50 Cent was at the time. Check out his full recollection of the feuds above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam'ron on HotNewHipHop.

