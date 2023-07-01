50 Cent Details Nas’ Impressed Response To “How to Rob”

50 Cent recently reflected on meeting Nas during an interview with XXL, revealing that he had serious praise for his song, “How to Rob.” The track famously sees 50 call out several artists in hip-hop including JAY-Z, DMX, Diddy, Ma$e, and more. Nas decided to bring 50 on tour with him after hearing the song.

“Nas, when I first interacted with him, he was like, ‘Yo, who’s that?’” 50 remembered. “Cause the ‘How to Rob’ record got his attention. He’s like, ‘Yo, that’s like when I first came out. That energy is like raw.’ And he just wanted to see who I was. Just wanted me to be around and shit like that. Then, he let me come on tour with him and he didn’t have to do that.”

50 Cent Performs With Nas

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JUNE 01: (L-R) 50 Cent and Nas perform in concert during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014 at MetLife Stadium on June 1, 2014 in East Rutherford City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for the record, 50 raps: “What Jigga just sold, like four milli? He got something to live for/ Don’t want a n***a putting four through that Bentley coupe door.” It arrived amid Nas and JAY-Z’s infamous feud.

Later in his interview with XXL, 50 reflected on the aforementioned tour with Nas. “He was ahead of us,” he told the outlet. “What he had, and I was looking at it going, ‘You gotta be careful’ because he was smarter than the music he was releasing. He was smarter than things he was saying on the records because what he said on the records matched how things felt in the environment not who he was actually [in his head]. We’d be on the tour bus, and he’d be reading books and stuff.”

50 Cent Targets JAY-Z, Diddy, & More On “How To Rob”

50 also teased an appearance on Nas’ upcoming project, Magic 2. He says he’ll be featured don’t he song, “Office Hours.” “Nas got a CD coming out, Magic 2, that I’m featured on,” he said. “I got a joint with him called ‘Office Hours’ we did together. We ain’t worked together since Power of the Dollar.”

