Magic 2
- Music VideosNas Pairs "Black Magic" With Hypnotizing Music VideoNas pairs trippy visuals with "Black Magic."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNas Steps Back In Shock After Watching Magic TrickMagician Erik Blackwell left Nas in shock after a recent trick.By Cole Blake
- MusicLeBron James Praises Nas & Hit-Boy's "Magic 2"LeBron James has nothing but love for Nas and Hit-Boy's latest project. By Aron A.
- MusicNas "Magic 2" ReviewNas is the only rapper at his age and status to consistently churn out quality albums, further solidifying a legacy that was cemented long ago.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicHit-Boy Blasts "Failed Journalist" For Beat HateHit-Boy was taking no prisoners today.By Ben Mock
- SongsNas Is Unstoppable On "Abracadabra" From New "Magic 2" AlbumNas and Hit-Boy never miss.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNas Attributes His Incredible Five Album Run To "The Holy Spirit"Few rappers in history have achieved the consistency, skill level, and acclaim of the New York legend's past few years in the industry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMagic Johnson Reacts To Nas' Shout-Out On New Album: "Magic 2"Magic Johnson thanked Nas for naming a song after him on "Magic 2."By Cole Blake
- MusicNas Hints At Progress On Next Album In "Magic 2" TrackMusic never sleeps, and neither does Nas apparently. By Ben Mock
- SongsNas & 50 Cent Link Up For Exciting New Track "Office Hours"Nas and 50 Cent have just dropped an incredible collaboration.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesNas Enlists 50 Cent & 21 Savage On New Project "Magic 2"Nas has dropped off "Magic 2."By Alexander Cole
- MusicNas Unveils "Magic 2" Tracklist"Magic 2" arrives this Friday.By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Details Nas' Impressed Response To "How to Rob"50 Cent recently reflected on how his track, "How to Rob," led to him meeting Nas.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNas Confirms "Magic 2" Release Date, 50 Cent Will Appear On New AlbumNas has been coming with nothing but consistency, following April's "KD3" with yet another LP this Friday.By Hayley Hynes