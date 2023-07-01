Nas Unveils “Magic 2” Tracklist

“Magic 2” arrives this Friday.

Today, Nas took to Instagram to unveil the tracklist for his upcoming album. The album, Magic 2, is set to arrive tomorrow (July 21). The artist has been teasing the project on Instagram as of late, only revealing the title and release date earlier this week.

Fans previously speculated that Nas’ next offering would be a sequel to 2021’s Magic. A Reddit user known to have the inside scoop on Nas hinted at it last week when fans inquired about the artist’s upcoming album. Since wiping his entire Instagram last week, Nas has shared a few teasers to get fans excited.

Firstly, he shared an ominous black-and-white clip of a thunderstorm. That was followed by an old clip of a man suspended in the air upside down, removing himself from a straightjacket. Clearly, Nas is leaning in to the old-timey magician aesthetic with this new LP. He recently revealed the album cover for Magic 2, which shows two different images of him wearing a pair of headphones melding together. The double-vision effect on the cover is reminiscent of the artwork for Nas’ first Magic album.

It was also just recently confirmed that 50 Cent will appear on the new LP, on the track “Office Hours.” During a recent interview with XXL, Fif reflected on meeting Nas, revealing that he always had a sense that the artist was smarter than his music let on. “[Nas] was ahead of us. What he had, and I was looking at it going, ‘You gotta be careful’ because he was smarter than the music he was releasing… He was smarter than things he was saying on the records,” his collaborator explained.

Tracklist:
1. Intro
2. Abracadabra
3. Office Hours (feat. 50 Cent)
4. Black Magic
5. Motion
6. Bokeem Woodbine
7. Earvin Magic Johnson
8. What This All Really Means
9. Slow It Down
10. Pistols On Your Album Cover
11. (Bonus Track) One Mic, One Gun (feat. 21 Savage)

