Nas fans may be in for a special surprise in the coming week. A user on Reddit who’s considered to be a solid source on Nas shared the news yesterday (July 14). The user, Exact_Contribution54, replied to a fan’s comment urging them to share an update on the rapper. “July 21,” they simply wrote. When they were asked whether the date indicated a new song or album, they replied “Album,” alongside a witch emoji. The reply also included a Vol. 2 book emoji, leading fans to speculate on the project.

Many Nas fans think that the release could be a sequel to his album Magic, based on the emojis used by the insider. The artist surprise-released the LP in 2021, and the July 21 drop shares a similar lack of promotion. Earlier this week, Nas also wiped his Instagram page clean, causing fans to suspect that he has something new on the way. Though the release is not yet confirmed, fans are eager to see what Nas has in store for them next.

After clearing his page, he shared a short, black-and-white clip of a thunder storm. The cryptic teaser got fans talking, in hopes that it indicated a new project from the east coast legend. He dropped the third installment of King’s Disease last year, telling Vanity Fair in June that he’s already working on something new.

“I’m in one of these creative growth spurts, it’s something that I’m really excited about, and it surprises me,” Nas explained. The artist noted that it doesn’t come as a shock to him, as he knew the moment would come eventually. “I’m not too, too surprised because I was also waiting for the day that I felt like this again, and I knew it would come.” Nas went on to say that “once [his creativity is] flowing the way it’s flowing,” he doesn’t want to get in the way.

