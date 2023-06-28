Nas has been on an incredibly prolific run over the last few years. He’s released three installments of his King’s Disease series of albums with Hit-Boy. The first one dropped in 2020 with the second edition following a year later and the third a year after that. He also found time to drop a second new album in 2021 called Magic. Each entry in the King’s Disease series have been both critical darlings and fan favorites. Now, Nas appears to be back in the studio all over again.

According to HipHopDX, the veteran rapper told Vanity Fair exactly that in a recent interview. “I’m in one of these creative growth spurts, it’s something that I’m really excited about, and it surprises me, Nas told the publication. He also clarified that he knew a burst of creativity would come eventually. “I’m not too, too surprised because I was also waiting for the day that I felt like this again, and I knew it would come.”

Nas Getting Back To Recording

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: NAS performs at The O2 Arena on June 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Nas also hinted in the interview that there could be new music coming in the King’s Disease series. He describes the series as a constant flow of music and that he doesn’t “wanna stop it once it’s flowing the way it’s flowing.” In an interview last month Nas reflected on King’s Disease III. He described rap music as “his therapist” to the Wall Street Journal. He and Hit-Boy further collaborated on a track for the producer’s new album earlier this year.

Last year, Nas teamed up with Mass Appeal for a series of EPs meant to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. The short projects would be helmed by various producers and aim to tell the full story of the genre’s history. So far the series has dropped two EPs helmed by DJ Premier and Swizz Beatz respectfully. Nas himself has also appeared on the opening song of both projects. What do you think of Nas returning to the studio so quickly? Let us know in the comment section below.

