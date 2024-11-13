Sega Bodega Accuses Lil Nas X Of Stealing His Single Art

Lil Nas X is in hot water.

Earlier this week, Lil Nas X dropped a teaser for what fans presume to be his upcoming album, DREAMBOY. He did so by announcing his new single, "Light Again," which is set to arrive this week. He dropped a promotional photo for the track, but unfortunately, not everyone was feeling it. In response to the announcement, dance artist Sega Bodega to X to accuse Lil Nas X of stealing his vision.

According to Sega Bodega, Lil Nas' promo photo looks eerily similar to the artwork for his own 2021 single, “Angel on My Shoulder.” Lil Nas shared the artwork for Bodega's single on his Instagram Story, calling it a “ref,” which the Bodega feels was not adequate. "Not even trying to put a spin on it is where I’m like yeesh," Bodega wrote in response to the image. "‘Look he did credit you in a photo that will disappear in 24 hours forever and no name whatsoever of artist or photographer! Be grateful! You lot sound ins*ne."

Sega Bodega Goes After Lil Nas X

At the time of writing, Lil Nas X has yet to address Bodega's tweets. Upon first sharing the promotional image he inspired, however, he wrote a heartfelt message about how thankful he is for all of his supporters. "It just dawned on me how lucky i am to have all of you that still f*ck with me," it begins. "Bc i know it isn’t always easy! dreamboy isn’t just an album, it’s me coping with the loss of what once was and fighting for a new world. im so excited to bring you on the journey."

Lil Nas X teased his upcoming single back in March and expressed his eagerness to finally release it. "I don’t know how long I’m going to be able to have this s**t up, or I don’t know what my CEO thinks right now, or whatever," he said. "[…] Bro, these last couple years have been cr*zy, ’cause I’ve made so much music and I just want to release music. I just want to release music, but expectations are just, like… ins*ne."