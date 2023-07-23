accusations
- MusicTokyo Toni Accuses Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Of Faking Their BeefTokyo Toni isn't happy.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSuge Knight Accuses Russell Simmons & Andre Harrell Of Having An AffairAccording to Suge Knight, everyone in the industry is up to "freaky sh*t."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJacob Elordi Accused Of Assaulting Radio Producer For Bad JokeThis incident didn't happen on-air, but rather thanks to a chance meeting at a Syndey hotel that resulted in an alleged spat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFinesse2tymes Lives Up To His Name, Sells Two Artists The Same VerseTG Kommas recently put Finesse2tymes on blast.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicT.I. & Tiny's Sexual Assault Accuser Reportedly Demanded $10 Million Before Filing LawsuitAn anonymous woman accuses T.I. and Tiny of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWack 100 Insinuates Cash Money Was Behind B.G. Snitching AccusationsAccording to Wack 100, if his information didn't come from the right place, he "wouldn’t jeopardize $5 million."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicClaudia Jordan Believes Cardi B Made Blueface's CareerThe "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum addressed Blueface's claims that Cardi's husband Offset slept with his ex, Chrisean Rock.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Denies Claims Of Sexual Assault After LawsuitA representative of the actor told TMZ that this very same case appeared before court in Brooklyn and was promptly dismissed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G's Brother Faces Murder Charges After Alleged Drive-By Shooting: ReportTrench Baby, real name Taurean Bartlett, is accused of committing various other crimes around the time of this alleged incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Khaled Roasted Over Birdman & Lil Wayne CommentsSome social media users think DJ Khaled is lying.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipDJ Akademiks Thinks Diddy Tried To Set Him Up For Saucy Santana & Yung Miami ConfrontationDJ Akademiks was worried that Saucy Santana would "jump out and start twerking."By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearKylie Jenner Copied Kanye West's Designs For New Clothing Line, Fans BelieveThere are a lot of Yeezy copycats out there, but hardcore Ye fans now think that his former half-sister-in-law joined that club.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's 1501 Legal Battle: Hot Girl Facing Harassment Accusations From Former LabelAs she continues to put in work on her next studio album, Meg's former label continues to raise issues.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Accused Of Withholding Evidence In Ex-Nanny's Wrongful Firing CaseAllegedly, Sean Combs has failed to give the plaintiff in this wrongful termination case the evidence she requested long ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDiddy Accused By Diageo Of Working Against Other Black-Owned BusinessesThe liquor and spirits company is still embroiled in a legal battle with Puff Daddy, who also alleged racial discrimination on their behalf.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureElon Musk Supports Russell Brand Amid Sexual Assault AccusationsThe tech tycoon said the actor is innocent until proven guilty, and remarked that he's in the "witch-hunting" phase.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipYung Bleu's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating, Flew Another Woman OutAnother woman claimed that she ditched her fling with the rapper because he was a "weirdo."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolice Mistake Lil Uzi Vert For A Puppy Thief"Uzi loves all animals," Roc Nation claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSoulja Boy Blasts Accusations That He's In The IlluminatiDon't get it twisted: Soulja's a man of God.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBandman Kevo Claims Jackboy Is "Definitely Getting A** Shots"Bandman Kevo recently accused Jackboy of getting testosterone shots in his backside.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicOne Of Lizzo's Accusers Praised Her In A Video Made After Alleged AbuseThe video may contradict some feelings expressed in the lawsuit.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBow Wow Responds To Scam Accusations, Picks Up Another On The WayThe rapper claimed that the 10-year-old that sued him got catfished, and now he has another scamming claim against him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red Claps Back At Hater Claiming She "Emasculated Black Men" At Rolling Loud MiamiSexyy Red seems to be unfazed by hate she's received for her performance at Rolling Loud Miami.By Caroline Fisher