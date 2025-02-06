DJ Akademiks Claims Woman Accusing TDE Artist Of Sexual Assault Is Leaking Information

Late last month, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) was hit with a new lawsuit from Arns Davis Law and Brandon Banks Law, firms representing two previously anonymous women. During a recent stream, DJ Akademiks chatted with Wack 100 about the lawsuit. He also alleged that there's another woman accusing a TDE artist of sexual assault. "There's another TDE artist they're running sh*t on," he claimed. "I've turned it down because I know what this is [...] Everything that's came to me, even about the last situation, I've turned down."

TDE’s lawyer Marty Singer responded to the lawsuit on the label's behalf last week. “This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri, who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims and whose attorneys are looking for their ten minutes of fame," his statement begins. "There are text messages and communications that totally refute these baseless claims. Additionally, Ms. Luna and Ms. Altayri were never employees of Top Dawg Entertainment. We are confident that we will prevail in this action."

Why Is TDE Being Sued?

The women allege that they experienced sexual harassment, sexual assault, and more during their time working for the label. The suit includes specific accusations against TDE's current president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. and Chief Marketing Officer Brandon "Big B" Tiffith. DJ Akademiks' latest remarks come shortly after one of TDE's accusers, Linda Luna, fired back at Singer's claim that she was never an employee of the label.