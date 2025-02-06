DJ Akademiks Claims Woman Accusing TDE Artist Of Sexual Assault Is Leaking Information

2018 ComplexCon - Day 1
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 recently discussed the lawsuit TDE is facing.

Late last month, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) was hit with a new lawsuit from Arns Davis Law and Brandon Banks Law, firms representing two previously anonymous women. During a recent stream, DJ Akademiks chatted with Wack 100 about the lawsuit. He also alleged that there's another woman accusing a TDE artist of sexual assault. "There's another TDE artist they're running sh*t on," he claimed. "I've turned it down because I know what this is [...] Everything that's came to me, even about the last situation, I've turned down."

TDE’s lawyer Marty Singer responded to the lawsuit on the label's behalf last week. “This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri, who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims and whose attorneys are looking for their ten minutes of fame," his statement begins. "There are text messages and communications that totally refute these baseless claims. Additionally, Ms. Luna and Ms. Altayri were never employees of Top Dawg Entertainment. We are confident that we will prevail in this action."

Why Is TDE Being Sued?

The women allege that they experienced sexual harassment, sexual assault, and more during their time working for the label. The suit includes specific accusations against TDE's current president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. and Chief Marketing Officer Brandon "Big B" Tiffith. DJ Akademiks' latest remarks come shortly after one of TDE's accusers, Linda Luna, fired back at Singer's claim that she was never an employee of the label.

"But I never worked with TDE???" she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside photos of herself with Moosa and Alemeda. "Hmm, and my legal team nor I have ever asked for $48 million neither nor any other dollar amount. This is why it’s hard for women to come forward, but we will let this play in court with the evidence. It’s unfortunate women in this male dominated industry are conditioned to think this type of manipulation & abuse is normal and we accept.. not anymore."

