TDE Called Out For Exposing Alleged Victims’ Identities In Amended Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 275 Views
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)
TDE is facing more allegations.

Last month, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) was hit with a new lawsuit by two women. The women came forward anonymously, alleging that they were sexually harassed, assaulted, and more while working for the label. One of the women accuses TDE's current president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. of sexual harassment. She also accuses Chief Marketing Officer Brandon "Big B" Tiffith of sexual battery and trying to sleep with her.

The other woman alleges that one employee, David Harrell, coerced her into drinking alcohol in an attempt to sexually exploit her. She also alleges that she was sexually harassed and assaulted by other employees on multiple other occasions. Allegedly, TDE ignored these incidents when they were brought to their attention. TDE's lawyer Marty Singer responded to the lawsuit in a statement last week, exposing the identities of the women in the process.

Why Is TDE Being Sued?

“This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri, who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims and whose attorneys are looking for their ten minutes of fame," the statement begins. "There are text messages and communications that totally refute these baseless claims. Additionally, Ms. Luna and Ms. Altayri were never employees of Top Dawg Entertainment. We are confident that we will prevail in this action." Now, The Shade Room exclusively reports that the women have amended the lawsuit to include new allegations of doxxing. They allege that they've received threatening messages and suffered emotional distress as a result of their identities being exposed.

“Plaintiffs initially filed this lawsuit under the pseudonyms Jane Doe and Jane Roe, fearing for their reputations and safety if their names were publicly revealed,” the suit alleges, per the outlet. “On information and believe, Defendant TDE released a public statement to multiple news outlets on February 1, 2025 through a representative stating that this was a ‘shakedown lawsuit by Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri,’ thus revealing Plaintiff’s names to the public.”

