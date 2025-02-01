DJ Akademiks Claims He’s Known About TDE Lawsuit For “Months”

Recently, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) was hit with a new lawsuit from Arns Davis Law and Brandon Banks Law, firms representing two anonymous women. Per a press release, the women accuse various employees and executives of sexual harassment and assault. One of the women alleges that Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Tiffith tried to sleep with her and sexually battered her. She also alleges that the label's current president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith, Jr. frequently took part in sexual harassment.

The other woman accuses one employee, David Harrell, of giving her alcohol in an attempt to sexually exploit her. In addition to this, she alleges that multiple label employees sexually harassed her and assaulted her. Allegedly, higher-ups at TDE ignored these incidents when they were made aware of them. "These allegations are a glaring example of the systemic abuse and exploitation that persists in the entertainment industry," attorney Shounak S. Dharap alleges. "Our clients trusted TDE to act with integrity and professionalism. Instead, their trust was betrayed in profoundly damaging ways. They’re bringing this lawsuit because they refuse to be silenced, and because they intend to hold TDE accountable in court."

Several TDE Employees & Executives Face Serious Allegations

Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith attends the 11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)

Unsurprisingly, this has earned big reactions from social media users and peers, who were quick to hop online to weigh in. This includes DJ Akademiks, who discussed the lawsuit during a recent livestream. According to him, he's known about it for months, as someone involved allegedly sent it to him to leak. "People hit me months ago and they said 'Yo, check this out,'" he recalled before breaking down the suit.