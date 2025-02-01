Wack 100 Reacts To TDE Getting Sued For Alleged Sexual Harassment & Assault

Earlier this week, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) was hit with a new lawsuit by Arns Davis Law and Brandon Banks Law, firms representing two anonymous women. In the lawsuit, the women accuse various TDE employees and executives of sexual harassment and assault. One of the women, for instance, alleges that Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Tiffith attempted to sleep with her and sexually battered her. She also accuses the label's current president, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr., of sexual harassment.

The other woman alleges that she was sexually harassed and assaulted by multiple employees. She additionally accuses one employee, David Harrell, of coercing her into drinking alcohol in an attempt to sexually exploit her. Allegedly, higher-ups at TDE ignored these incidents when they were informed of them. "These allegations are a glaring example of the systemic abuse and exploitation that persists in the entertainment industry," Arns Davis Law partner Shounak S. Dharap alleges. "Our clients trusted TDE to act with integrity and professionalism. Instead, their trust was betrayed in profoundly damaging ways. They’re bringing this lawsuit because they refuse to be silenced, and because they intend to hold TDE accountable in court."

Wack 100 Says He Has Many Questions About New Lawsuit Against TDE

Recently, Wack 100 weighed in on all of this on Clubhouse, revealing that he has several questions. The personality explained that the lawsuit has left him wanting more information, such as the age of the women involved and more. "We just need to know," he said, "We ain't saying you're lying. We just saying it's a whole lot of holes in the story on what you're talking about."