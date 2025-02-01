Wack 100 Reacts To TDE Getting Sued For Alleged Sexual Harassment & Assault

BY Caroline Fisher 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Game's Release Of "Drillmatic"
VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: The Game, Hit-Boy and Wack 100 attend The Game's release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Top Dawg Entertainment was recently hit with several allegations.

Earlier this week, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) was hit with a new lawsuit by Arns Davis Law and Brandon Banks Law, firms representing two anonymous women. In the lawsuit, the women accuse various TDE employees and executives of sexual harassment and assault. One of the women, for instance, alleges that Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Tiffith attempted to sleep with her and sexually battered her. She also accuses the label's current president, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr., of sexual harassment.

The other woman alleges that she was sexually harassed and assaulted by multiple employees. She additionally accuses one employee, David Harrell, of coercing her into drinking alcohol in an attempt to sexually exploit her. Allegedly, higher-ups at TDE ignored these incidents when they were informed of them. "These allegations are a glaring example of the systemic abuse and exploitation that persists in the entertainment industry," Arns Davis Law partner Shounak S. Dharap alleges. "Our clients trusted TDE to act with integrity and professionalism. Instead, their trust was betrayed in profoundly damaging ways. They’re bringing this lawsuit because they refuse to be silenced, and because they intend to hold TDE accountable in court."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims He’s Known About TDE Lawsuit For “Months”

Wack 100 Says He Has Many Questions About New Lawsuit Against TDE

Recently, Wack 100 weighed in on all of this on Clubhouse, revealing that he has several questions. The personality explained that the lawsuit has left him wanting more information, such as the age of the women involved and more. "We just need to know," he said, "We ain't saying you're lying. We just saying it's a whole lot of holes in the story on what you're talking about."

Marty Singer, Top Dawg Entertainment's legal counsel, has since released a statement in response to the lawsuit. “This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims, and whose attorneys are looking for their ten minutes of fame," it reads. "There are text messages and communications that totally refute these baseless claims. Additionally, Ms. Luna and Ms. Altayri were never employees of Top Dawg Entertainment. We are confident that we will prevail in this action.”

Read More: Top Dawg Entertainment Sued For Alleged Sexual Harassment & Assault

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1 Music DJ Akademiks Claims He’s Known About TDE Lawsuit For “Months” 2.0K
11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive Music Top Dawg Entertainment Sued For Alleged Sexual Harassment & Assault 12.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.1K