Drake Posts Threatening New Picture To Celebrate The Holidays

Drake recently hosted a few livestreams with BenDaDonnn to celebrate the holidays and give away some of his Stake earnings, sharing that Christmas spirit after a pretty eventful year. But in his newest Instagram photo dump for the celebratory season, fans made note of one particular image that's a little more aggressive than your typical holiday fare.

In it, Drizzy is wearing a red flannel and a fur hat, biting his lower lip as he points a handgun at the camera. It joined other snapshots such as some OVO Christmas decorations, Drake's recent Houston visit, and a couple of other notable sights. Considering the hype for the ICEMAN album, many fans are reading deeply into these images and all other social media activity he's been up to as of late.

So if this is the 6ix God's way of "threatening" the industry with a drop, then that bodes good news for hardcore fans who are hoping for one of the most consequential and fierce bodies of work in his catalog. We will hopefully soon know if it lives up to the hype...

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

We still don't have a release date for Drake's new album ICEMAN, but fans hope it will be out very, very soon. After all, we are fully into the icy winter season, and the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U came out last February. It's all seemingly lining up for an early 2026 takeover, and months upon months of teases have fans foaming at the mouth.

With this newest photo dump, there were more references to the "Iceman" character, and The Boy addressed the demand for the album during his streams. It seems like 2025 won't be the year for his full-length solo studio album comeback. But hopefully 2026 will be worth the wait.